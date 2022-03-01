Irish-Themed Events Come to Mayo Performing Arts Center in March

MPAC offers several ways to celebrate all things Ireland in March, including two events that take place after Morristown's St. Patrick's Day parade concludes:

Celtic Thunder Ireland

Friday, March 4 at 7:30 pm

Celtic Thunder Ireland celebrates 10 years of Celtic Thunder hits and features their most popular songs and Irish and Celtic fan favorites that launched Celtic Thunder into the hearts music lovers across the U.S. The wonderful arrangements of the ensemble numbers in Celtic Thunder Ireland reflect the power of the soloists, who range in age and musical style, featuring songs that celebrate a common Celtic heritage.

$59-$99

Morris Family Concerts: A Day of Irish Culture

March 12 at 2:30 pm & 5 pm

Continue the celebration of Irish culture with two events at Mayo Performing Arts Center. An interactive Children's concert at 2:30pm following the St. Patrick's Day parade in Morristown. There is also a 5 pm concert by Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones. Derek Warfield is a singer, songwriter, mandolin player and a founding member of the Wolfe Tones, performing with the band for nearly thirty seven years, writing and recording over 60 songs.

Children's show: $5

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones: $45-$65

The National Dance Company of Ireland: Rhythm of the Dance

Sunday, March 13 at 3 pm and 7 pm

Celebrate all things Irish in this high-energy production featuring award-winning step dancers, musicians and vocalists who bring to life the vibrant spirit of the Emerald Isle.

$29-$59;

7 pm performance available for Livestream for $20

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination at the door, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event. Masks are optional but recommended.