Interview: Stephen Fredericks, Founder and Executive Director of The Growing Stage in Netcong

The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey opens their 2023-2024 Season with The The Hardy Boys in The Mystery of the Haunted House. The show will be on the Netcong Stage from October 13 to October 29 followed by a full line-up of productions for children and families.

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview Stephen Fredericks, Founder and Executive Director of The Growing Stage, about the theatre and their exciting season ahead.

Stephen founded The Growing Stage in 1981 following his graduation from Arizona State University. He has served as artistic director for the majority of the company's Main Stage productions and contributed as a playwright and designer as well. Stephen has received numerous awards throughout his career, including The American Alliance for Theatre and Education Sara Spencer Award, presented to both Stephen and TGS, in recognition of significant contributions to the field of theatre for young audiences; The Community Foundation of New Jersey Exemplary Performance in Nonprofit Management Award; and The New Jersey Theatre Alliance Award of Recognition. Stephen is a graduate of the Stanford University's Graduate School of Business Executive Program for Nonprofit Leaders - Arts. He was commissioned by NJPAC and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance for their Stage Exchange program to write a new play for young audiences, A BETTER PLACE TO BE, that had its world premiere here at our theatre in 2019, and is currently working on a piece for the very young entitled TALES FROM THE GREAT SWAMP, that he is doing in collaboration with the NJ Highlands Coalition.

When did you first decide to create and lead a children's theatre?

I took a class in Children's Theatre when I was a student at Arizona State University with no greater intention than hopefully achieving an "easy A." What I received, in addition to the well-earned "A" was an introduction to the power of theatre and the incredible impact it provides for the young audience as well as a life-long passion. From that class on my aspirations for a career in the arts focused on this genre of theatre with the dream of one day starting my own company. When I returned home with the plan of attending graduate school the thought quickly became action when for my final interview for the Mason Gross School for the Arts the professor asked what I planned to do with my degree after completion. When I shared my concept for what would become the Growing Stage his response was, just start it. So, I took my $1,500 book money saved for graduate school and started the theatre.

What have been some of the challenges of keeping The Growing Stage a successful NJ venue?

Two things I think are essential, that I feel we have continually strived for is to ensure that our mission drives our decisions, and utmost respect for our audience – both young and old. Our mission is our foundation from which all things our built, but at the same time we need to be responsive to our audience and much like a child, be willing to grow and evolve to meet their needs.

Why do you think that children's theatre and family productions are so important for your patrons?

It’s greatest gift, when created with respect to the art form, is that it is a truly shared experience that is limitless in the thoughts and emotion it can provoke. One of our longstanding goals remains that we strive to create not only a moment, but a memory in the theatre.

You wear many hats! How do you balance all of your roles as Artistic Director, Designer, and Playwright?

In this aspect, all three are connected when creating a production. When I do all three at the same time it just saves me time in staff meetings. I just walk around talking to myself, but seriously the adage “teamwork, makes dreamwork” holds very true for our team here at The Growing Stage. We make dreams come true in both the classroom and the stage. We all wear a lot of hats, but each one of us are there for the other at all times.

Can you tell us a little about your team that brings shows to the Netcong Stage?

Ou Managing Director, Stephanie Kingsbury came to us from the Pioneer Stage in Reno, NV – but before that she participated in our shows as a young person and was even a scholarship recipient as a high school senior going off to study Theatre Management. That was a really good investment! Lori Lawrence, our Education Director is also our Costume Coordinator and an incredible actress and director! Danny Campos, Marketing Director, is also a wonderful Teaching Artist, actor and director as well. Matthew Fralley, TGS Production Manager was also a past high school scholarship recipient from the theatre who after graduating Kean University and working at a number of our professional companies in the state runs our Box Office, coordinates our volunteers, oversees our facility and production operations, stage manages, and also directs for our Studio Series. Hats! Lots of hats!!!

We are excited about your upcoming season. We'd love to know a little more about how the main stage productions were chosen.

Like all of our peers throughout the country we are continuing to rebuild and re-engage with our audiences. The pandemic caused a lot of us to stop doing things all together that were once a natural part of our routines. Unfortunately, seeing a professional live-theatre experience somehow was re-translated to streaming a show from the comfort of your living room. Our task now is to remind everyone – IT’S NOT THE SAME! All of our titles this season were selected to entice and encourage families back to the theatre. They are all based on award-winning works that we hope serve as an immediate connection to our patrons. Our theme is “Tell Me A Story” and it’s our hope that this ageless request that we have all shared at one time in our life, will bring them home to the Palace.

Our readers would enjoy a little sneak preview information for the season's opener, The Hardy Boys in The Mystery of the Haunted House.

Presented in the style of those classic gangster and mystery movies of the 30’s this production honors the classic adventures of these two brothers as they attempt to solve a possible crime in Bayport. It provides as many laughs as it does shivers. It’s a gosh, darn, good time with a few “look outs” thrown in for good measure!

We know you are working on a play that is a collaboration with the NJ Highlands Coalition. When do you think it may be produced and what is the audience?

TALES FROM THE GREAT SWAMP should begin production this fall and is being created as a theatre for the very young audience. Presented with puppetry, the tale shares the plight of three small creatures that attempt to save their pond when suddenly the water begins to disappear. It not only serves as a lesson for the value of water conservation, but also how no matter how little and insignificant you may feel, that everyone can make a difference.

How can people support The Growing Stage?

Please visit our website at growingstage.com and see all of the programming we have available. Come visit our unique, historic, jewel-box theatre – the only one in our state solely dedicated to young people and their families. If you are already a patron, or even an occasional TGS theatre goer – share your experience with others and encourage them to give us a try! There are a lot of companies that include a family-oriented piece within their season, which is great, but for us – it’s all we do. That’s why The Growing Stage truly is The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey!

Anything else, absolutely anything you want BWW NJ readers to know!

We are hosting a very special event, the Party at the Palace on Saturday, October 7. It’s a fundraising event with delicious food and drink, fun entertainment, an amazing silent auction, and a great night out for parents! All proceeds benefit our ongoing programming. You can even bid on items just online! Information can be found on our website – growingstage.com. Thanks!

The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey is located at The Historic Palace Theatre, 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857. For information and ticketing, please visit www.growingstage.com and call 973.347.4946.

Photo Credit: Karen Fucito