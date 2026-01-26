Interview: Jeannette Bayardelle and COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paper Mill Playhouse will present Come From Away, the next show in their 2025-2026 Season. This reimagined production, where actors will be playing instruments live onstage, is directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. It begins performances on Wednesday, February 4th and will continue on the Millburn stage through March 1st.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jeannette Bayardelle who plays Beverly/Annette & Others in Come From Away. She gave us interesting insights about her career and the upcoming show at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Bayardelle is a Tony-nominated actress, writer, and creator. Broadway credits include & Juliet (Angelique), Girl from the North Country (Mrs. Neilsen), Hair (Dionne), and The Color Purple (Celie). Off Broadway: The Harder They Come, Rock of Ages, Girl from the North Country, and Shida, which she also wrote. Regional/National: Spunk(Yale Rep), Gun & Powder (Paper Mill), The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical(La Jolla), Big River, Rent, and The Color Purple. Film: Disney’s The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning. Founder/CEO of Broadway to Wall Street.

When did you first realize you loved performing?

I realized I loved to perform when I was a little girl, long before I ever stepped onto a professional stage. I would create skits in the living room with my siblings and cousins and perform them for the adults in the house, my parents, aunts, and uncles. I would write them, stage them, and perform in them. It felt natural and instinctive. My older sisters are both singers, so I was constantly learning by watching and listening. Performing was simply part of my upbringing.

Who are some of the people who have inspired and supported your career?

I have been deeply inspired by my parents. My mother’s work ethic shaped me in profound ways. Watching her work hard, pursue her goals, and provide for our family taught me what perseverance looks like in real life. My father and my siblings have also been an unwavering source of support. It has truly been a family affair. They were the first people to encourage me and say, you are great, you can do this, keep going. That belief carried me through moments when I needed it most.

Tell us about your work as a writer and creator.

My first musical, SHIDA, holds a very special place in my heart. It tells the story of my childhood Best Friend and her journey of overcoming obstacles in her life. I wrote the book and music and performed in the production, playing seven different roles. We toured it across the country and performed it in London. It remains one of the most meaningful and rewarding roles I have ever played. As a writer, I am drawn to stories that explore resilience, identity, and transformation.

As the founder of Broadway to Wall Street, what are some of the organization’s recent projects?

Broadway to Wall Street is a fintech company and educational platform designed to make financial literacy accessible and engaging, particularly for creatives and entrepreneurs. We offer stock market courses, education on leveraging income, and strategies around dividend paying stocks and creative financing. We also have a mentorship program that supports entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including those in Broadway, who want to earn more money, maximize the skills they already have, and uncover skills they may not realize they possess. A key part of our work is helping people identify blind spots and build sustainable financial futures.

How does it feel to return to Paper Mill Playhouse?

Returning to Paper Mill Playhouse feels like a homecoming. We had such a special experience there with Gun & Powder, and I am excited to be back for Come From Away. There is a deep sense of artistry, history, and community at Paper Mill, and I look forward to reconnecting with the staff and performing in such a beautiful and respected theater.

What are some of the challenges of playing Beverley and Annette in Come From Away?

It is a very busy show, so one of the biggest challenges is moving in and out of character quickly while managing fast costume changes. The emotional and physical demands require intense focus and precision. These challenges can feel even greater when rehearsal time is limited, which can be stressful, but it also pushes you to trust your instincts and the strength of the ensemble.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

Come From Away is a powerful story about community and the importance of taking care of one another. It reminds us that when people come together during moments of crisis, compassion and kindness can make an extraordinary difference. The show celebrates what is possible when humanity leads.

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

I am currently focused on expanding Broadway to Wall Street, including the development of a customized trading platform designed to make investing more intuitive and accessible. Creatively, I have also written a new musical entitled Brandfort, The Winnie Mandela Musical, which explores legacy, leadership, and resilience through a deeply human lens.

You can learn more about Jeannette Bayardelle by visiting her website at www.jeannettebayardelle.com and www.broadwaytowallstreet.com. Follow her on soccial media that includes Facebook: Jeannette Bayardelle; Ticktock:@jbayardelle; Instagram: @jeannettebayardelle; and Instagram: @broadwaytowallstreet.

Paper Mill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, NJ. Tickets for Come From Away and the season's upcoming shows are on sale now at The Official Site of Paper Mill Playhouse and by calling (973) 376-4343, or at the Box Office.

Photo Credits: Headshot Courtesy of Paper Mill Playhouse; Cast photo by Rebecca J. Michelson