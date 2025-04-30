Interview: Director Steve Bell and A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at BCP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America’s longest-running little theater companies, proudly closes its 92nd season with Stephen Sondheim’s Tony award-winning A Little Night Music directed by Steve Bell. It will be performed at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell from May 3 through June 1. With music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, lovers reunite, passions reignite, and new romances blossom in 1900s Sweden.

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview director, Steve Bell about his work as an actor, director, BCP, and the upcoming show.

Steve is a BCP Life Member and three-time past President. His directing credits include Rent, 33 Variations, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Harvey, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, The Drowsy Chaperone, Curtains, The King and I, and Urinetown, to name just a few. BCP audiences have enjoyed his performances in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Fantasticks, It Shoulda Been You, Guys and Dolls, Anything Goes, The Full Monty, Into the Woods, A Year with Frog and Toad, and Follies (Perry Award winner), among others. He has served as musical director for numerous shows, including A Christmas Carol: The Musical, Ragtime: The Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Pippin, Cabaret, Man of La Mancha, The Music Man, and Company.

You have an impressive history with Bergen County Players. What initially attracted you to working with the company?

Growing up in Teaneck, I was involved with whatever theater I could find; summer youth programs, summer camp, if they needed a ‘kid’ in an adult community theater production. As we would drive by the Bergen County Players, my mother commented that when I was older I could get involved there. When I moved back to NJ after college, I found that my aunt and cousin were members, as well as many of my friends. It was only natural that I got involved as well.

How does being a performer complement your directing?

As a director, I understand how an actor, knowing their blocking, can memorize their part more easily. And through discussions with the actors about their character’s history and relationships, they can deepen their understanding of the play. These are all things that I found useful as an actor, so I make sure my actors have these tools to work with.

Why do you think community theatre is so significant in the performing arts?

There are lots of talented people who love to perform. Either acting, singing, dancing, playing an instrument, etc. Many of them are every bit as good as anyone on Broadway, but we all have to earn a living, or we’re going to school, and aren’t able to pursue a life as a professional performer. Community theater offers opportunities for everyone to fulfill their inner performer.

We'd love to know a little about the cast and creative team for A Little Night Music!

As a Director or Musical Director, I have worked with half of this cast before. But I’m thrilled to be working with everyone. The level of talent in this cast is off-the-charts, and I think the audience will notice that. This will be a very special production for everyone involved. My Assistant Director is Carey Gsell who is also designing the projections used throughout the show. He’s a very talented up-and-coming director in his own right. My very fine Stage Manager is Michele Roth with whom I’ve worked on many other productions. I know that she can ably handle the many light, projection, and sound cues required.

Why do you think this show is a good choice to top off the BCP season?

A Little Night Music is performed fairly regularly by professional companies, but very rarely in community theater. The show requires number of very talented singer/actors who can dance. The high level of skill needed makes it difficult to cast, and there is no ensemble for those who only like to sing or only want to dance. Among theater people, A Little Night Music is a much beloved and respected musical. I know that we will attract an audience, because it’s a show people want to see.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

A Little Night Music is Stephen Sondheim’s third show after his ground-breaking Company. It has a ravishingly beautiful score, made up of waltzes and variations on triple meters. Based on an Ingmar Bergman film, it takes place in Sweden during the early months of summer. It has no bad guys or villains. It is merely a story about adults acting foolishly, until they are each able to straighten out their lives. Everyone gets their own appropriate ending.

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

I am currently the musical director for a production of Fiddler on the Roof Sr. at the Juniper Senior Village in Paramus, but I’m very excited that I will be directing The 39 Steps for Bergen County Players at the end of next season.

Follow Steve Bell on Facebook at Steven Bell and on Instagram @slbway1

Show times for A Little Night Music are Friday and Saturday nights at 8PM and on Sundays at 2PM, but there will be no performances on Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25). Tickets to A Little Night Music, all priced at $32, can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

Photo Credit: Richard Frant

