Imani Winds Will Appear at the Morris Museum This Month

Celebrating over two decades of music-making, the Grammy-nominated Imani Winds has led both a revolution and evolution of the wind quintet through their dynamic playing, adventurous programming, imaginative collaborations and outreach endeavors that have inspired audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The performance takes place on Sunday, August 22.

The ensemble's playlist embraces traditional chamber music repertoire, and as a 21st-century group, Imani Winds is devoutly committed to expanding the wind quintet repertoire by commissioning music from new voices that reflect historical events and the times in which we currently live.

In 2021, Imani Winds released their latest album, "Bruits" on Bright Shiny Things Records. Grammophone states, "the ensemble's hot rapport churns with conviction throughout..."

You can sample them in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BGLV5kk18M&authuser=2

Imani Winds has six albums on Koch International Classics and E1 Music, including their Grammy Award-nominated recording, The Classical Underground. They have also recorded for Naxos and Blue Note and released Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring" on Warner Classics. Imani Winds is regularly heard on all media platforms including NPR, American Public Media, the BBC, SiriusXM, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

In 2016, Imani Winds received their greatest accolade in their 20 years of music making: a permanent presence in the classical music section of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC.

Bring your own chairs and refreshments and enjoy live entertainment atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking deck. Stunning sunsets, social distance, and glorious live music combine for a series of unforgettable evenings. Face coverings are required for patrons who are not fully vaccinated.

