I & YOU: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes Look at McCarter Theatre Center

McCarter Theatre Center’s world premiere, I & You: The Musical, just released rehearsal footage and a behind-the-scenes conversation between the show’s two stars, Broadway’s Jasmine Forsberg (Six, Old Friends) and Benji Santiago (Younger Noah in The Notebook, Usnavi at The Muny’s In the Heights). Check out footage here!

I & You: The Musical runs from September 13 through October 12. Based on Lauren M. Gunderson’s acclaimed play I and You, the new musical reunites Gunderson with McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen, who directed the original premiere in 2013. Second only to William Shakespeare, Gunderson is America’s most-produced living playwright in recent seasons, and her plays have been translated into 15 languages. This intimate two-person musical features an original score by composer and lyricist Ari Afsar. It is a co-production with Olney Theatre Center.



Seventeen-year-old Caroline—stuck at home with an illness—and Anthony—an earnest overachiever toting Walt Whitman and waffle fries—are classmates thrown together for

an unexpected all-nighter. What begins as a reluctant school assignment transforms into a soul-searching exploration of fate, friendship, and the fragile wonder of being alive.