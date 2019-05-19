Housewives of Secaucus Come to the Avenel Performing Arts Center

May. 19, 2019  

Created, written and directed by THREE-TIME Emmy Award winner Anthony Wilkinson, the infamous Housewives of Secaucus are making their Avenel Performing Arts Center debut May 30th - June 2nd spoofing your favorite shows you love to hate.

Nancy Levine (Laugh Out Loud Productions), Kim Marco Pirrella (Bravo TV's 'The Housewives of New Jersey-and Melissa Gorga's sister!), Debra Toscano (Emmy Nominated 'Tainted Dreams'), Tricia Gozzi Shutte (A&E) and Tina Jensen (The Glamazons) STAR in this outrageous musical comedy.

If you love all things reality and reunion shows - you do NOT want to miss this! Watch the faux-fur fly, dance in the aisles and be wowed by special guests during this laugh out loud, interactive and outlandish Jersey musical comedy experience.

"I'm very honored to be a part of this, I truly believe it will be one of the funniest shows coming to the Avenel Performing Arts Center," said Wilkinson-who is also the Executive and Artistic Director of the newly constructed Avenel Performing Arts Center.

The Housewives of Secaucus is produced by Laugh Out Loud Productions. The Avenel Performing Arts Center is located on 150 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001. Tickets are available for $39.50 by clicking https://avenelarts.com/shows/housewives-of-secaucus/ or calling (732) 314-0500. Follow the Housewives @HousewivesOfSecaucus for more fun behind the scenes!



