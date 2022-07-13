Grounds For Sculpture to Present Interactive Multisensory Exhibition in Partnership with Klip Collective This Fall

Grounds For Sculpture announced today that it will present Night Forms: Infinite Wave, a site-specific after-hours multisensory experience and the second installment of a two-year partnership with Philadelphia-based Klip Collective. Following the success of the inaugural exhibition Night Forms: dreamloop by Klip Collective, this year's presentation will activate the sculpture park's 42-acres with an expanded presentation of 12 sound and light works to create an interactive, immersive environment during evening hours. On view from November 25, 2022 through April 2, 2023 Night Forms: Infinite Wave reinforces Grounds For Sculpture's ongoing commitment to showcasing contemporary art while creating unique cultural offerings that bridge the gap between art and nature and cements the institution as a year-round destination.

"We are thrilled to present Night Forms: Infinite Wave and offer visitors the opportunity to encounter the interplay between art and the environment up close. By design, the audio-visual artworks on view respond to and interact with the surrounding nature resulting in a dynamic experience that visitors can return to again and again for fresh perspectives," said Gary Garrido Schneider, Executive Director of Grounds For Sculpture. "Building off the success of the first installment of Night Forms, this year's iteration reflects our continued vision of bringing innovations in art to Grounds For Sculpture."

As immersive art experiences continue to grow in popularity and resonate with audiences across the country, Night Forms furthers this movement with the display of interactive works that illuminate the sculpture park's grounds with projection mapping and lighting syncopated to a choreographed soundtrack. The works create a robust dialogue with both the park's lush natural flora and the sculptures on view, including work by Carlos Dorrien, Isaac Witkin, and Elizabeth Strong-Cuevas, transforming these elements through light and sound. Visitors are enveloped in the multisensory presentation as they move through the park and experience the vitality of the works on view responding to the changing natural environment. This year Klip Collective is taking the experiential nature of their work a step further: a number of the works offer visitors the opportunity to directly interact with and manipulate the illusory landscape including a joystick feature that enables visitors to control the visual of a moving spaceship, while another work features an instrument that visitors can play, creating a corresponding reaction that ripples through the installation.

Ricardo Rivera, creative director and founder of Klip Collective, is a site-specific media artist and pioneer of projection mapping. Rivera has directed several ambient light and sound experiences, including Nightscape at Longwood Gardens and Electric Desert at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. As a Sundance Story Lab fellow and Creative Capital award recipient, Rivera applies his theater, live performance, and film background in the transformation of spaces, layering architecture and filling landscapes with light and sound, resulting in immersive, sensory environments.

Tickets to Grounds For Sculpture's Night Forms will go on sale to Grounds For Sculpture members on August 1, 2022 and open to the public on September 1, 2022. For more information, please visit groundsforsculpture.org.

Night Forms: Infinite Wave is supported by lead sponsor Bank of America and the following exhibition supporters: Bloomberg Philanthropies, Capital Health, Chubb, Geoscape, NJM Insurance Group, NRG, and PSEG. Support is provided in part by the Atlantic Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; and the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.

About Klip Collective

Led by multimedia artist and projection pioneer, Ricardo Rivera, Klip Collective is a creative studio that uses a unique synthesis of projection mapping, lighting, and sound design to create captivating, immersive sensory experiences. Since its founding in 2003, the studio has collaborated with numerous cultural partners and institutions including Hirshhorn Museum in Washington D.C., the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Center for Contemporary Art in Moscow, Sundance Film Festival's New Frontier, and Longwood Gardens to present site-specific, large-scale explorations of perception and imagination. Through the creation of an immersive visual and sonic landscape that draws inspiration from-and adds dimension to-a space, audiences are invited to interact and participate in a dynamically transformed atmosphere.

About Grounds For Sculpture

Grounds For Sculpture (GFS) is a 42-acre not-for-profit sculpture park, arboretum, and museum, founded by the late artist and philanthropist Seward Johnson. Featuring nearly 300 contemporary sculptures by renowned and emerging artists in a beckoning landscape, Grounds For Sculpture combines art and nature to surprise, inspire, and engage all visitors in the artist's act of invention. In addition to its permanent collection, Grounds For Sculpture offers rotating special exhibitions in its six indoor galleries, rich educational programs, and dynamic family events. Located in Hamilton, New Jersey, Grounds For Sculpture is easily accessible from both the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas and is now open year-round. For more information, visit groundsforsculpture.org.