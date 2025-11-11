Graham Nash To Perform At State Theatre New Jersey In April 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present Graham Nash: Live On Tour on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. The concert will feature a retrospective spanning Nash’s six-decade career, highlighting his work with The Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and his solo recordings.

Nash will be joined by Todd Caldwell (keyboards), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitar, and vocals), and Zack Djanikian (guitar, bass, drums, and vocals) for the performance. Together, they will revisit signature songs from across his body of work, from “Marrakesh Express” and “Our House” to selections from his 2023 solo album Now.

A two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee—with Crosby, Stills & Nash and with The Hollies—Nash has also been inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, both as a solo artist and as part of CSN. He is a GRAMMY Award winner whose compositions have become cornerstones of modern rock history.

Nash’s career as a solo artist began with Songs for Beginners (1971), which featured “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and “Military Madness.” His collaborations with David Crosby, including Graham Nash/David Crosby (1972), further expanded his legacy as a songwriter and performer.

Tickets are priced $35–$65 and will be available starting Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. through STNJ.org.