Gospel Vocalist Carla Harris NJPAC Performance to Benefit The YMCA Of Newark

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present a special Sunday afternoon with the nationally acclaimed Gospel sensation Carla Harris who is from Montlcairo n Sunday, June 8th, at 3:00 p.m.

Carla will perform a selection of her favorite music genres—including jazz, country, and gospel—to benefit the YMCA of Newark & Vicinity and the Primary Care Scholars Program of Hackensack Meridian Health Medical School. She has previously sold out prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater with her stunning voice and inspiring message.

Carla's gospel albums include "O This Is Christmas," "Unceasing Praise," "Joy Is Waiting," and "Carla's First Christmas." Aside from her musical career, Carla Harris is a renowned international public speaker and a senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley. She recently served as Vice Chairman, where she focused on enhancing client connectivity and revenue generation for the firm.

With over 30 years of experience in investment banking, she has extensive knowledge in various industries, including technology, media, retail, telecommunications, transportation, industrial, and healthcare. Carla is known for her motivating presence and leadership skills.

In August 2013, President Barack Obama appointed her to chair the National Women's Business Council. Carla has been recognized in several prestigious lists, including Fortune Magazine's “50 Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate America,” Fortune's Most Influential List, U.S. Banker's “Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance,” Black Enterprise's “Top 75 Most Powerful Women in Business,” and “Top 75 African Americans on Wall Street.” She is also featured in Essence Magazine's “50 Women Who are Shaping the World” and Ebony's “Power 100.” Her work has been highlighted in notable publications such as the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, Fast Money, and Barron's.

Tickets to see Carla Harris will go on sale Friday, March 22nd, at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC, or visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

