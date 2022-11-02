Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Giants Of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC This Month

The event is on Saturday, November 19 at 8PM.

Nov. 02, 2022  

Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8PM! That's when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer John Lee, this year's 23rd event honors Rufus Reid, one of today's premiere bassists. Giants of Jazz has become a legendary event in South Orange featuring the convergence of countless Jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music.

Tickets are $55-$65. Student tickets cost $25 and are only available for purchase with a valid student I.D. at the Box Office. Learn more and buy tickets at SOPACnow.org/giants-of-jazz-honoring-rufus-reid/

This year's lineup includes:

Bill Charlap

Russell Malone

Roberta Gambarini

TS Monk

Freddie Hendrix

Michael Rodriguez

Greg Gisbert

Mark Gross

Don Braden

Eric Alexander

Steve Carrington

Roxy Coss

Steve Davis

Jeb Patton

James Austin

Caelan Cardello

Roberta Piket

David Wong

Santi Debriano

Russell Hall

Chris Berger

Tommy Campbell

Evan Sherman

Chris Beck

Kenneth Salters





