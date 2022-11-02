Giants Of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC This Month
The event is on Saturday, November 19 at 8PM.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8PM! That's when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019.
Produced by Grammy-winning producer John Lee, this year's 23rd event honors Rufus Reid, one of today's premiere bassists. Giants of Jazz has become a legendary event in South Orange featuring the convergence of countless Jazz greats in an unforgettable evening of music.
Tickets are $55-$65. Student tickets cost $25 and are only available for purchase with a valid student I.D. at the Box Office. Learn more and buy tickets at SOPACnow.org/giants-of-jazz-honoring-rufus-reid/
This year's lineup includes:
Roberta Gambarini
TS Monk
Greg Gisbert
Don Braden
Steve Carrington
Roxy Coss
Jeb Patton
James Austin
Caelan Cardello
Roberta Piket
David Wong
Santi Debriano
Russell Hall
Tommy Campbell
Evan Sherman
Kenneth Salters
