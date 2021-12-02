George Street Playhouse Announces $15 'No People Like Show People' Industry Pricing For ITS ONLY A PLAY

George Street Playhouse announces "No People Like Show People" ticket pricing for theater industry members for its latest production, It's Only A Play by award-winning playwright and Broadway legend Terrence McNally.

By using the code SHOWPPL, professionals in the theatre industry as well as theatre students and hobbyists can unlock a $15 ticket price ($10 ticket, plus $5 Facility Fee) for a limited number of select seats -- for any performance during the run.

"It's Only A Play," is co-directed by Kevin Cahoon and Colin Hanlon and takes to the stage on November 30, running through December 19, 2021.

A Broadway opening night party in the producer's stylish home brings together a delicious cacophony of characters-playwrights, producers, actors and wannabes-- proving the old adage "there's no people like show people" with an armload of wit, warmth and winter coats. It's Only A Play is a laugh-out-loud comedy love letter to the resilience of live theatre, and an homage to the people that -- even when things seem impossible -- always believe that the marquee will be lit again, and the show must go on.

Originally produced by GSP in the spring of 2021 as part of the company's Virtual Season, this production marks George Street Playhouse's return to the Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theatre in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. GSP last performed in the beautiful, state-of-the-art venue for their triumphant debut performance in their new home two years ago in the fall of 2019.

"We are delighted that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience this wonderful comedy TOGETHER in the theatre, and that we can all share our laughter and joy with one another." said Artistic Director David Saint. "Terrence McNally was an old friend and a treasure of the American Theatre. Producing this play as we return to live performances this season feels like a perfect way to celebrate his life and our love for our theatre-going audiences. An opening night party is a ritual we've all missed... Watch as they celebrate theirs!"

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org Choose-Your-Own Three Play Packages are also available starting at $90. Industry professionals receive a special discount with the code SHOWPPL- $15 ticket price ($10 ticket, plus $5 Facility Fee) for a limited number of select seats.

The design and production team includes: David Arsenault (Scenic Design), Alan Edwards (Lighting Design), Samantha Flint (Production Stage Manager), Charles G. LaPoint (Wig Design), Ryan Rumery (Sound Design, Music and Sound Editor) and Alejo Vietti (Costume Design). Casting by Pat McCorkle, McCorkle Casting, Ltd.