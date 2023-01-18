Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gary Gulman Brings His BORN ON 3RD BASE Tour To NJPAC For Two Performances

Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Gary Gulman, one of the greatest stand-up comedians today, returns to NJPAC on Friday, May 5, 2023, for two hilarious performances at 7 PM and 9:30 PM. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 20, at 10 AM.

Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. It's no wonder the New York Times wrote, "Gary is recognized as one of the country's strongest comedians."

A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor. He is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night comedy program.

Today, Gulman is one of the most popular touring comics, selling out theaters around the country.

He is currently on his Born On 3rd Base Tour, where he hilariously chronicles his impoverished childhood on food stamps, free lunch, and welfare checks while skewering our current Tale of Two Cities-Esque wealth gap. In November 2021, Gulman performed for the first time to a sold-out crowd at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City for the NY Comedy Festival. Few, if any, comedians have addressed class so deftly and entertainingly.

Gulman, the comic the other comics wait around to watch, meticulously crafts brilliant long-form bits like "How the States Got Their Abbreviations" and an acclaimed HBO special, The Great Depresh. In this new show, Gary uses his good-natured charm to explore issues of wealth and class, starting with his humble roots.

Tickets to see Gary Gulman go on-sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 AM, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




