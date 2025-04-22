GEORGE WALLACE MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION Comes To NJPAC In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian George Wallace will keep moms laughing this Mother's Day with a special Mother's Day Comedy Celebration featuring the renowned George Wallace on Sunday, May 11, 2025, with performances at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Honor your mother — and all the remarkable women in your life — by enjoying the humor of comedy legend George Wallace! With a career spanning 50 years, he has been delighting audiences with his witty and observational comedy.

Beginning as a writer for Redd Foxx, George has risen to become one of the most successful comedians of all time. He regularly sells out shows across the globe, has appeared in numerous films and TV series, and commands the Vegas Strip with his long-running performances. Bring your mother, grandmother, aunt, or daughter, and make this Mother's Day the funniest one yet!

Tickets to see George Wallace are on sale now! Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

