GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! is Coming to State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey will present Gabby's Dollhouse Live! on Sunday, January 25 at 1pm and 4pm. Tickets start at $45. Gabby's Dollhouse Live! is a brand-new stage show inspired by the magical world of the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation.

In this a-MEOW-zing musical show, Gabby unboxes a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.



Gabby, Pandy Paws, and friends travel to the Cat-O-Sphere, Mermaid-Lantis, and some favorite Dollhouse locations in search of the colors that will make rebuilding the rainbow possible. Gabby's Dollhouse Live! The original story features incredible puppets, dynamic staging, a talented live show cast of singer-actor-puppeteers, and songs from the beloved series, including “Hey Gabby," “You Can't Spell Meow Without Me,” and “Sprinkle Party."



