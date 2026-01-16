GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! is Coming to State Theatre New Jersey

Hear songs from the beloved series, including “Hey Gabby," “You Can't Spell Meow Without Me,” and “Sprinkle Party."
State Theatre New Jersey will present Gabby's Dollhouse Live! on Sunday, January 25 at 1pm and 4pm. Tickets start at $45. Gabby's Dollhouse Live! is a brand-new stage show inspired by the magical world of the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation.
In this a-MEOW-zing musical show, Gabby unboxes a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.
Gabby, Pandy Paws, and friends travel to the Cat-O-Sphere, Mermaid-Lantis, and some favorite Dollhouse locations in search of the colors that will make rebuilding the rainbow possible. Gabby's Dollhouse Live! The original story features incredible puppets, dynamic staging, a talented live show cast of singer-actor-puppeteers, and songs from the beloved series, including “Hey Gabby," “You Can't Spell Meow Without Me,” and “Sprinkle Party."
