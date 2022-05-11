Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons Come To NJPAC In November

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons come home to Newark at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Frankie Valli known for his unusually powerful lead falsetto voice will perform his timeless classics.

"Big Girls Don't Cry." "Walk Like a Man." "Sherri." "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." Nothing says '60s doo wop like Frankie Valli.

One of the most distinctive voices in all of American music, Frankie's dazzling falsetto has become the stuff of legend. And The Four Seasons are hotter than ever thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicled the life and times of the Newark rock 'n' rollers. For over five decades, Frankie and The Four Seasons have been a top concert draw on stages coast-to-coast and around the world.

Tickets available at: www.NJPAC.org or Box Office 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).