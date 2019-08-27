Fall Programs And New Membership Benefits Announced At Zimmerli

The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers is pleased to announce its schedule of programs for the fall of 2019, including unique member experiences. Such favorites as Art After Hours, Music at the Museum, classes for children and adults, and lectures return to the schedule, with the addition of a Coming Attraction series and a Holiday Pop-Up Shop preview night exclusively for members. For complete details, visit www.zimmerlimuseum.rutgers.edu.

After its annual closure in August to install new exhibitions, the Zimmerli reopens on September 3 and remains open until 9 p.m. for Art After Hours: First Tuesdays. The popular social event kicks off at 5 p.m. with live music from the Justin Jones Trio and complimentary refreshments. Guided tours of the new exhibition Recent Acquisitions in Photography, representing a diverse range of subjects and techniques since the early 20th century, start at 6 and 7 p.m. Led by New Jersey native Justin Jones, the Trio makes its debut at the museum, performing throughout the evening. Admission is free and future dates include: October 1, November 5, December 3, February 4, March 3, April 7, and June 2. For all details, including important university parking regulations, visit bit.ly/ArtAfterHourZTues.

The nationally touring exhibition Dimensionism: Modern Art in the Age of Einstein, opening at the Zimmerli on September 3, traces the influence of early 20th-century scientific discoveries on some of the era's most celebrated artists. Organized at the Mead Art Museum at Amherst College and featuring some 75 artworks by more than 36 artists, it highlights the untold story of the "Dimensionist Manifesto," authored by Hungarian poet Charles Sirató in 1936 and calling for an artistic response to groundbreaking scientific discoveries that changed human understanding of the universe. In conjunction with the exhibition, the museum is offering a series of free public programs, with partnerships across the university:

· September 17: "Too Creative for Science?" talk with Dr. Ahna Skop, Professor of Genetics, Affiliate Faculty Life Sciences Communication & the UW-Madison Arts Institute; Leonardo Art Science Evening Rendezvous (LASER) talk (an international program that brings artists and scientists together for informal conversations)

· October 1: Curator-led tours take place during Art After Hours

· October 4: Full-day interdisciplinary symposium with Rutgers faculty members and closing remarks by Henry S. Turner, Associate Vice Chancellor for Research in the Humanities and Arts for Rutgers-New Brunswick

· October 20: Music at the Museum explores connections between Einstein and Mozart (this popular concert series, a collaboration with Rutgers Community Arts, continues on November 17, February 9, and March 15, focusing on other new exhibitions]

· November 3 / 3 de noviembre: Guided tour of Dimensionism: Modern Art in the Age of Einstein, led in Spanish / Acompáñenos en una visita guiada por Dimensionismo: El arte moderno en la era de Einstein, conducido en español

· Dates TBA: A challenge for students in different disciplines to apply the Dimensionist Manifesto's ideas to their own work.

Visit www.zimmerlimuseum.rutgers.edu for further details about individual programs.

The Zimmerli invites individuals of all ages to get creative! Art Adventures resumes on Tuesdays in October for 7-14 year olds to participate in afterschool classes that explore a variety of art-making methods, taught by practicing artists and MFA candidates from Mason Gross School of the Arts. Registration (fees vary) opens in September. Workshops for adults 18 and older also will be offered throughout the fall. Registration information, including prices, will be announced in September. The free drop-in program Art Together returns on select Sundays, allowing children (ages 3+) to get work on projects with adult family members or guardians. The series for 2019-20 meets on October 6, November 3, December 1, January 5, February 2, March 1, and April 5. Visit bit.ly/ZAMclasses for more details and updates.

Members continue to enjoy such benefits as invitations to exhibition celebrations at the Zimmerli and reciprocal admission to other museums, as well as discounts for classes, day trips, PaparazZi Café, and New Brunswick restaurants, with the addition of new programs this fall. Coming Attractions is a new series that kicks off September 28, offering a behind-the-scenes look at works from the collection and a preview of upcoming exhibitions. On October 12, the Autumn Member Celebration spotlights the exhibition Dimensionism: Modern Art in the Age of Einstein, followed by a reception. The next Member Day Trip returns to New York City on November 14 to visit Ernst Ludwig Kirchner at the Neue Galerie and The Renaissance of Etching at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Members are invited to preview the Zimmerli's new Holiday Pop-Up Shop on the evening of November 21 and be the first to purchase gifts designed by Mason Gross students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other artisans, while enjoying dessert and cocktails. Members receive a 10% discount at the event, as well as during public shopping hours on November 22 and 23. For complete details about membership and related events, visit www.zimmerlimuseum.rutgers.edu/membership/benefits.

Rutgers students have an additional place to prepare for finals at the end of the semester during Study All Night. The Zimmerli remains open overnight, beginning December 12 at 10am through December 13 at 4:30pm, inviting students to spend the final stretch among their favorite works of art. Quiet gallery spaces are equipped with WiFi and electrical outlets. Study break activities include art projects, as well as meditation and healing movement sessions. Admission and activities are provided free of charge. During the fall, information will be posted to ZAMStudyAllNight.





