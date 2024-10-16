FREEZING ANTARCTICA Comes to Somers Point

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SPQR Stage Company, the Jersey Shore’s “Original” theater company, will produce “Freezing Antarctica,” written and directed by SPQR’s Artistic Director Bill Sterritt, Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23, at Studio;Space in Somers Point.

The plot of “Freezing Antarctica” revolves around Russian meteorologist Nikita Alexandra Romanov, who is on a desperate dash to the South Pole to save the world when she meets an American adventurer Jack Kennedy Armstrong Earhart on the way. As they journey south, they fall in love, despite obvious differences. As the air becomes purer and purer the further south they go, together they learn how polluted the ice is, as well as how contaminated they are themselves. Juxtaposing the love affair is a subplot involving the spirits of Vladmir Lenin and Amelia Earhart, each wandering the frozen landscape of Antarctica for different reasons.

Sterritt enjoys challenging audiences and hopes that “Freezing Antarctica” may educate, though ultimately, he just wants people to enjoy the play.

“Is it beyond hope to try to expand an audience’s capacity to examine their beliefs and consider the more complex issues of life? There has to be more to life than maintaining the status quo,” said Sterritt, who debuted the show in Los Angeles where the L.A. Weekly called it “a beautiful play.” “SPQR is proud that we tackle large themes and issues, rather than shy away from them. Whether we explore the power of myth; romance and mortality; or turn our space into Antarctica, we go big … as we continue our attempt to make Somers Point a landmark for theater and the arts.”

The cast includes New Jersey actress Meredith Bishop as Nikita and Philadelphia’s Zoe Bentley as Amelia Earhart, both of whom appeared in SPQR’s “New Works Weekend,” as well as Ian White as Jack and Benjamin Bowman as Lenin.

“Freezing Antarctica” runs for 80 minutes. Performances take place 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and 22, and 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and 23, with a livestream on Nov. 16. Tickets are $20 at the door or at Eventbrite.com. The livestream is also $20 and can be purchased at StudioSpaceSPNJ.com. Studio;space is located at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point, across from The Crab Trap. For reservations, email spqrstageco@aol.com.





Comments