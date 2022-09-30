FDU Theater Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART

Fairleigh Dickinson University's Theater Department presents "Crimes of the Heart," by Beth Henley, a southern comedy about love, loss, and the importance of family.

The three Magrath sisters are back together in their hometown of Hazelhurst, Mississippi for the first time in a decade. Lenny, the eldest, never left - she is the caretaker of the sisters' cantankerous Old Granddaddy. Meg, the middle sister, left home to pursue stardom as a singer in Los Angeles, but has, so far, only found happiness at the bottom of a bottle. And Babe, the youngest, has just been arrested for the murder of her abusive husband, Zackery Bottrelle. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own "crimes of the heart."

A short southern comedy about love, loss, and the importance of family, that is both funny and moving.

"Crimes of the Heart" will run from Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, at the Dreyfuss Theater in Dreyfuss Building. Performance times are Thursday, 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

It will be directed by Stacie Lents, theater and director, theater program (Flor); with set design by John Ehrenberg, theater technical director, School of the Arts (Flor); lighting design by Cameron Filepas, lighting designer for theater/dance/opera; and costume design by Susanne Houstle, set/costume designer for stage/film.