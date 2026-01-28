Eva Ayllón And Daniela Darcourt To Perform At NJPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a concert featuring Peruvian singer Eva Ayllón alongside Grammy-nominated artist Daniela Darcourt. The performance will take place at Prudential Hall at NJPAC in Newark.

Ayllón is a Peruvian singer and composer whose work has focused on Afro-Peruvian and criollo music for more than five decades. Her career has included numerous international performances and recordings, and she received the Latin GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, in addition to multiple nominations for Best Folk Album.

Darcourt is a Peruvian salsa singer whose work blends traditional influences with contemporary styles. She has earned recognition as a Latin GRAMMY nominee and has performed internationally, contributing to the growing global presence of Peruvian salsa music.

The concert will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. at Prudential Hall at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, located at One Center Street in Newark.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 30, 2026, and will be available through NJPAC.org, by phone at 888-GO-NJPAC (888-466-5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.