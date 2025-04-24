Erin Davie and Nehal Joshi Star in BROADWAY TALES AND TUNES at American Theater Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway will come to Basking Ridge when American Theater Group presents a unique “behind-the-scenes” look at Broadway with veteran theater critic Peter Filichia at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ on May 17th and 18th. Filichia will regale the audience with anecdotes, gossip and entertaining tales of his life on the aisle, including his 20 years as the state’s top critic for the NJ Star-Ledger. He will be joined by Broadway artists Erin Davie and Nehal Joshi, along with newcomer Aeja Barrows, singing popular songs from the shows mentioned. Renowned Broadway music director and vocal coach Michael Lavine will serve as Musical Director for the 90-minute show, which will feature shows from the 1950s to the present.

“We are thrilled to bring an exciting Broadway experience to Basking Ridge,” noted ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “Peter and Michael are quintessential industry insiders, regularly working with top Broadway talent like Erin and Nehal. This will be a wonderfully entertaining performance of both memorable stories and songs. And we’re pleased that these established Broadway talents will be joined by rising-star Aeja Barrows, who captivated so many in our recent production of Purlie. This is truly a production not to be missed.”

Called the “Ultimate Broadway Insider,” Peter Filichia has seen over 13,000 shows in 47 states and 17 foreign countries, appears on the “Broadway Radio” podcast and has a weekly column for Masterworks Broadway. He wrote a regular column, "Peter Filichia's Diary," for Playbill.com and TheaterMania.com for many years and is also the author of several books, including Let's Put on a Musical!: How to Choose the Right Show for Your School, Community or Professional Theater and Broadway Musicals: the Biggest Hit and the Biggest Flop of the Season, 1959 to 2009. In addition, he served four terms as president and chairman of the nominating committee of the Drama Desk Awards.

Erin Davie’s numerous Broadway credits include appearances as Camilla Parker Bowles in Diana, Yvonne/Naomi in Sunday in the Park with George, Violet Hilton in Side Show, Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Countess Charlotte Malcolm in A Little Night Music, Young Little Edie in Grey Gardens (Theatre World Award for Outstanding

Broadway Debut) and Niki Harris in Curtains. Off-Broadway credits include: The Glorious Ones (Lincoln Center Theatre); Eve Harrington in Applause (Encores). She has appeared at the La Jolla Playhouse as Camilla Parker Bowles in the world premiere of Diana and Violet Hilton in Side Show. Her tours include: Swing!, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Guys and Dolls. TV: Tales of the City, Orange Is the New Black, Law & Order, The Good Wife. Film: Angelfish, King Jack, Easter Mysteries.

Nehal Joshi’s Broadway credits include: The Cottage, Phantom of the Opera, Flying Over Sunset, All My Sons, School of Rock, Threepenny Opera, Gettin' the Band Back Together, Les Misérables (Original Revival Cast). Off-Broadway, he has appeared in: Cyrano, Falling for Eve. Working (2008 revision) and Grand Hotel (Encores!). He recently appeared in the world premiere of Babbitt with Matthew Broderick at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. His other select regional credits include: Disgraced (Arena Stage); Peter & the Starcatcher (Actor Theatre of Louisville) Oklahoma! (Arena Stage); Mister Roberts (Kennedy Center), Les Miserables (Dallas Theatre Center), Disney's The Jungle Book (Goodman Theater/Huntington Theater). Film/TV: Law & Order SVU (NBC), The Wire (HBO), Search Party (HBO), Blackout. Honors: Special Drama Desk Award.

Aeja Barrows, who recently starred in ATG’s production of Purlie in a break-out role as Lutiebelle, has studied at renowned institutions including the Baltimore School for the Arts, Manhattan School of Music, Interlochen arts camp and is a recent graduate of the American Musical Dramatic Academy (AMDA).

