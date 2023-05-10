Eden Espinosa, Hiram Delgado & More to Star in TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO at Two River Theater

Two River Theater will conclude their 2022/2023 season with Two Sisters and a Piano, a passionate tale of revolution, art, and dreams written and directed by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nilo Cruz (Anna in the Tropics), running June 3 through June 25, 2023 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

Although trapped under house arrest, novelist Maria Celia and her sister Sofia can still hear the rumors of shifting global politics growing in 1990s Havana. As they await changes for Cuba as well as changes to their situation, it's uncertain whether freedom will come through government regime change, Maria Celia's far-off husband, or the charismatic military officer who has begun insinuating himself into the sisters' lives.

"It is an honor and a privilege to welcome Nilo Cruz to Two River," says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. "He is a towering figure in the industry and his massive talent is matched by his grace and kindness. To have him and this incredible cast and design team bring his tale of the indomitable nature of the artistic spirit to life is a huge boon for our community."

The full cast includes: Helen Cespedes (Broadway's The Cripple of Inishmaan) as Sofia, Hiram Delgado (Broadway's Take Me Out) as Victor Manuel/Militia Guard/As Cast, Eden Espinosa (Broadway's Wicked) as Marie Celia and Jason Manuel Olazabal (Broadway's Julius Caesar) as Lieutenant Portuondo.

The creative team includes: Playwright / Director Nilo Cruz, Scenic Designer Paul Tate Depoo III, Costume Designer Anita Yavich, Lighting Designer Lucrecia Briceno, Sound Designer/Composer Salomon Lerner, Intimacy/Fight Coordinator Cha Ramos, Production Stage Manager Kate Croasdale, Assistant Stage Manager Alex Murphy,

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale at Click Here or 732.345.1400. Prices range from $40 to $70, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and U.S. military personnel, their families, and veterans. Discounted tickets for groups are available by contacting groups@trtc.org. $25 tickets are available for all performances for patrons 35 and under.

Plays, artists, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change.

AUDIENCE EXTRAS & ACCESSIBILITY

There will be three free post-play discussions after the performances on Wednesday, June 14th at 7PM, Sunday, June 18th at 3PM and Wednesday, June 21st at 1PM.

Prior to the performance on Wednesday, June 7th, at 5:45PM there will be another installment of Inside Two River's free discussion series, In the Know, with Artistic Director Justin Waldman. Join us for coffee, cookies and conversation with Two Sisters and a Piano playwright and director, Nilo Cruz. Free tickets may be reserved at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2241813®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftworivertheater.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/whats-on/in-the-know/ Additional Inside Two River events to be announced in the coming weeks.

On June 24th at 3PM, Two River will offer open captioning, audio description and an American Sign Language interpreter to audience members. $25 tickets are available to patrons utilizing these services. There is a fragrance-free performance on Saturday, June 10th at 3PM, for which we ask patrons to refrain from wearing colognes, perfumes or scented oils for the safety and comfort of all audience members. Assistive listening devices and large-print programs are available at all performances, upon request. For more information about Two River's full access services, visit tworivertheater.org/accessibility.

Two River Theater produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we also offer 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Two River produces work on two stages-the 350-seat Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater's recently opened Center for New Work, Education and Design is a three-story facility that includes two rehearsal studios, artist labs, classrooms, expanded shops and centrally located offices. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run). In June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of "10 great places to see a play" across the U.S. Two River serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools and throughout its region. Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen.