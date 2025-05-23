East Lynne Theater Company Moves to New Clemans Theater for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After years of multi-million-dollar renovations, East Lynne Theater Company, Cape May’s award-winning Equity Professional Theater, was officially handed the keys to the former Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) by the city of Cape May in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 22. The building will now publicly be called the Clemans Theater for the Arts at the Allen AME Church.

Now in its 45th year, East Lynne, which has had a successful tenure at the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May for the past 25 years, will begin to utilize the Clemans Theater immediately, opening with the photography exhibit “Legacy Through the Lens” and moving toward plays and cabaret performances this summer. East Lynne will split its 2025 mainstage season between the Clemans Theater and the Presbyterian Church.

In 2021, with the blessing of the former congregation, the city of Cape May purchased the church, built in the 1850s, after a major fire caused significant damage to the interior, the bell tower and the steeple in 2018. As part of the agreement with the city, East Lynne will act as caretakers to maintain and preserve the physical structure, as well as uphold the legacy of the Black church and the community that supported it.

“This day has come about as so many good things in Cape May do--not because of the efforts of one, but of the good work and concern of many,” said Susan Tischler, East Lynne’s board president, in her speech. “… without the support and the effort of the City of Cape May – its council members, its city manager, its mayor–none of us would be standing here today. It was Mayor Zack’s administration and council that saw the future in preserving the AME not just as a renovated museum but as a living, breathing entity that could draw people to this restored neighborhood.”

The ribbon-cutting event took place Thursday, May 22, at the Clemans Theater. Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock conducted the ceremony and officially handed over the keys to the AME to Mark David Boberick, East Lynne’s executive director, and Tischler. Live music and light refreshments followed inside the Clemans Theater as guests “oohed and aahed” as they walked around to see the restorations.

“As we transform this structure into the Clemans Theater for the Arts, thanks to a generous gift by Christina Clemans in memory of Dave, her beloved husband, we now have a venue with unlimited possibilities to give back to our treasured community of residents and visitors from around the nation and around the globe,” Boberick said. “We have an open slate—carte blanche–to change, alter, inspire, provoke, challenge, educate and move audiences in new ways we’ve never had the ability to explore before today.”

“Legacy Through the Lens” photography exhibit runs through mid-July. The remainder of East Lynne’s season is as follows:

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack/Dear Louise”: June 19 through July 12, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.

“Every Brilliant Thing”: July 31 through Aug. 30, at Clemans Theater for the Arts.

“No Regrets: An Evening with Edith Piaf”: Sept. 4 to 14, at Clemans Theater for the Arts.

“Sherlock Holmes: Scandals!”: Oct. 23, 24, 25, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.

East Lynne plans to continue the celebration during its Spring Soiree fundraiser, which will take place 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 25, at the Clemans Theater. Tickets are $125 and can be found at EastLynneTheater.org.

The Clemans Theater for the Arts at the Allen AME Church is located at 717 Franklin St. and the First Presbyterian Church of Cape May is at 500 Hughes St. Information on ELTC’s current season, as well as ticket reservations can be found at EastLynneTheater.org.

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 35% Gypsy - 24% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds