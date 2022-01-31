Earth, Wind & Fire Comes To NJPAC This Week

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents GRAMMY Award-Winning Supergroup Earth, Wind & Fire on Tuesday, February 1, and Wednesday, February 2, at 8:00 p.m.



Earth, Wind & Fire returns to NJPAC! One of the most powerful live performance group of our time will perform their hits: "September," "Shining Star," "After the Love Has Gone," "Sing a Song" and more.



"Earth, Wind & Fire proved the power of black music. The awesomely talented band rose to prominence in the Seventies by bringing together the sounds that came before it -jazz, blues, R&B, pop, gospel, African roots, funk, and deep soul-making an impact that transcends race, cultures, and time. One of the tightest ensembles since the Count Basie Orchestra, Earth, Wind & Fire are legendary for their stage shows, a spectacle of magic, muscle, and musicianship."

-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame



Tickets go on-sale on now at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

