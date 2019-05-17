Eagle Theatre Announces New Seating Plan For OL' BLUE EYES

The bobby-soxer era may have long since run out, yet "The Voice" still invades the homes and hearts of millions of Americans across the country to this very day. Eagle Theatre is no exception, as they present the ultimate 'ol Blue Eyes experience with My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, running May 31st - June 23rd, 2019.

This retro stroll down memory lane will transform the entire theatre into a lavish 1940s nightclub, complete with a live onstage jazz trio, experiential round table seating, and an all-star cast performing an ambitious repertoire of songs made famous by the man, the myth, the legend.

In celebration of this once in a lifetime immersive experience, the theatre will officially launch it's "Custom Keepsake Station," adorned with local and handmade Sinatra-inspired commemorative merchandise, including Cocktail Coasters and "Come Wine with Me" stemless wine glasses. In addition to the classic concession stand fare, Eagle Theatre will premiere a signature dessert offering, featuring a new original "Fly Me to the Macaroon," proudly prepared at Kitchen 19.

Guests will also be delighted to find that the Sharrott Wine Lounge will remain open throughout the entire performance, further enhancing the era's lively atmosphere.

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra stars Eagle Theatre veterans, Eric Cecilio (I Left My Heart, Bonnie & Clyde) and Kimberly Suskind (Ragtime, Little Women), and features Grace Mozitis and Joe Canuso, officially making their Eagle Theatre debuts. Sal Pavia (Godspell, Bonnie & Clyde) skillfully takes on double duty, as he steps into the role of Director and Choreographer for this must-see musical revue.

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra opens May 31st and runs through June 23rd, Wednesday & Thursday @ 7:30PM, Friday & Saturday @ 8:00PM, Saturday & Sunday @ 3:00pm Matinee. For more information, please visit www.eagletheatre.org or call 609-704-5012.





