EXPOSED by Beth Henley Extended at BBPAC in Englewood

Following a sold-out Q&A session with Beth Henley and Craig Lucas, Black Box PAC's world premiere production of Exposed by Beth Henley has been extended! Originally set to close Saturday May 28, the show will return after Labor Day Weekend for an extra four performances: June 2, 3, 4, and 5 at 8pm. The show runs at The Black Box Performing Arts Center - 49 East Palisade Avenue in Englewood, NJ. Tickets are on sale now at www.BlackBoxPAC.com

On Sunday May 22, Ms. Henley - who collaborated during rehearsals with the creative team via Zoom from the West Coast - saw the show and participated in a live-and-in-person Q&A session after the show. The Q&A was moderated by the renowned 2022 Tony Nominee Craig Lucas, whose play Ode to Joy received its NJ Premiere at BBPAC this February to rave reviews!



Exposed was presented as a workshop by New York Stage and Film Company and The Powerhouse Theater at Vassar in July 2003. This fast-moving, poignant comedy follows five interconnected individuals on the Winter Solstice as they try to escape the pervasive loneliness of late 1990's Los Angeles.



Beth Henley is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and professor. Her plays include Crimes of the Heart (Pulitzer Prize in Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play), The Wake of Jamey Foster, The Miss Firecracker Contest, Am I Blue, The Lucky Spot, The Debutante Ball, Abundance, Control Freaks, Impossible Marriage, Family Week, Ridiculous Fraud, The Jacksonian, Laugh, and The Unbuttoning. Her plays have been produced on Broadway and across the country as well as internationally and translated into twelve languages. Ms. Henley's screenplays include Crimes of the Heart (nominated for an Academy Award), Nobody's Fool, The Miss Firecracker Contest, and David Byrne's True Stories. Ms. Henley is a recipient of The American Theatre Wing 1998 Award for Distinguished Achievement in Playwriting, Susan Smith Blackburn Finalist for Crimes of the Heart and Ridiculous Fraud; Richard Wright Literary Excellence Award 2000; New York Stage and Film Honoree, 2007, ATHE Career Achievement Award, 2010, and the American Theater Award at the William Inge Festival, 2017. Originally from Mississippi, Ms. Henley now lives in Los Angeles and serves as the Presidential Professor at LMU/LA.

Black Box Performing Arts Center (BBPAC), a 501c3 nonprofit organization founded in Teaneck 2015 and relocated to 49 East Palisade Avenue in Englewood in 2019, and Black Box Studios (BBS), which has operated in Bergen County since 2007, together form Northern NJ's premiere theater and performing arts school combo. BBPAC is a working professional theater run by The Black Box Rep Company, a group of collaborative artists engaging in collaborative, cutting-edge theater. The tight-knit community self-generates full seasons of cutting edge theater, reviving classics both old and newer, while also developing original works for the intimate stage.