EARTHQUAKE'S FATHER'S DAY COMEDY SHOW Comes to Brooklyn and Newark 

Back by popular demand, comedy sensation Earthquake returns with his Father's Day Comedy Show! This year's line-up features guest stars Donnell Rawlings, Bill Bellamy and Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore that will ignite the stage at King's Theatre with their laughter on Saturday, June 18 at 7PM and at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, June 19 at 7PM.



The former host of Quake's House on WBLS-FM and star of the hit specials About Got Damn Time and These Ain't Jokes, Earthquake has gained a loyal following with appearances on HBO, BET, and Comedy Central, along with roles in Getting Played, Clerks II, and Everybody Hates Chris. Most recently, Earthquake was selected by Dave Chapelle to star in Chapelle's Home Team Earthquake: Legendary on Netflix.



Donnell Rawlings has appeared on The New Negroes for Comedy Central, on Netlfix in Historical Roasts with Jeff Ross and is recurring on the new Emmy-nominated series It's Bruno. Donnell continues performing alongside Dave Chappelle where he got his start as "ASHY LARRY" on Chappelle's Show.



Newark's own Bill Bellamy coined the phrase "booty call" and has appeared in countless TV shows and movies including Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes?, Last Coming Standing, Any Given Sunday and Issa Rae's Insecure.



Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore is the queen of Instagram comedy with over 5 million followers. You've seen her on MTV's Wild 'n Out, HBO's All Def Comedy and FOX's Rel. She's opened for comedy legends like Martin Lawrence, Rickey Smiley, Mo'Nique and Mike Epps.



Tickets for both performances are On-Sale Now and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com.