Dreamcatcher Welcomes New Board Members

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, is pleased to announce that three new members have joined their Board of Trustees as of July 1, 2020. Dreamcatcher's board is composed of individuals who represent the community, business and education in the area the theatre serves. The company is entering its twenty-sixth year, and presents a full-year season of productions, performances, educational programs and outreach services.

Dr. Paola A. Acosta-Díaz was born in Mexico City. She was awarded the International Max Planck Research School scholarship to study her Ph.D. in Physics in Stuttgart, Germany. After her time in Germany, Paola lived in Japan for 3 years, where she welcomed her son, and since 2011, Summit NJ is the place she calls home. Upon her arrival in Summit, Paola started to get involved with the Public School district and is currently the president of Speak Up Summit, a 25-year-old, non-profit organization that advocates for quality public education in Summit. Since 2015, she has volunteered and supported bilingual reading programs for children in the Summit Public Library, receiving the recognition of Volunteer Group of the year in 2019 by the Libraries of Union County Consortium (LUCC). In 2018, she became an active member of the Anti-Racism Committee of the Summit Interfaith Council and was awarded the 2019 Shaping Summit Together MLK Jr. Keepers of the Dream award for her advocacy work. Last year, Paola co-founded Empowering Kids Organization, a local non-profit with the mission of creating strategies and programs to empower underprivileged kids to access equal opportunities in education. Paola lives in Summit with her husband, Gerardo, and her son, Dante.

Ms. Georgette Barnes is currently the Retail Private Banker, Vice President at a prominent bank in Summit, NJ. She possesses over 35 years of professional banking experience developing innovative strategies for consumer and business relationships. Her background is generated from managing customer service enhancements, while developing plans to fulfill the financial needs of consumer and business clients. She is a key contributor in organizing financial workshops and implementing coaching strategies to improve confidence, sales and service for teams, small businesses and community organizations.

For the last six years, Georgette has held various roles on the board for Premier Community Development Corporation (PCDC), of Plainfield NJ. Her responsibilities for the PCDC include revitalizing a community with the potential for economic growth, social growth and beautification. She served as the Business Advocate for the Sustainable Committee for the City of Summit in 2008-2010, which was the voice for the business community with ways to be green. Georgette pursued her education at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md., studying Accounting. Later, she transferred to Kean University of Union, NJ, continuing her study in Management Science. Currently, she resides in Summit with her energetic teenage daughter.

Ms. Teresa Guerino has worked at a NJ hedge fund for 10 years. She currently holds a Real Estate license, and is a past theatre mom and volunteer at the Summit High School Theatre Department. She is a member of the Summit Performing Arts Resource Committee (SPARC) and is a former forensics judge and Girl Scouts troop leader. Teresa is a member of Christ Church in Summit, and holds a B.A. in Communications/Theatre. She is also a member of the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Teresa lives in Summit with her family.

These three new members join the existing board, including President Diane Gallo, Vice-President Frank Hawrusik and Treasurer Roger Vellekamp. Teresa Guerino will be assuming the role of Secretary. Other Trustees include Jill Bernstein, Lisa Brown, Heather Pistell (emeritus) and Terri Tauber.

For information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.

