Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre Is Bringing Improv Team, The Flip Side, To Madison Community Arts Center

DREAMCATCHER REPERTORY THEATRE will take its improv team,The Flip Side, on the road to the Madison Community Arts Center on November 9. THE FLIP SIDE features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Julian Blake Gordon, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, David Lee White and Emily Williams. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish.

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at Madison Community Arts Center on Saturday, November 9 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, and $15.00 for students 18 and younger or students with a college ID. To purchase tickets in advance, go to http://www.madisonartsnj.org/events/the-flip-side/ or call Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006.

The performance is at Madison Community Arts Center, located at 10 Kings Road in Madison. For information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654, www.DreamcatcherRep.org.





