Dreamcatcher Receives Grants For Assistive Listening System

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, professional Theatre in Residence at Oakes Center in Summit, has received two grants in support of access services for the disabled. Both the first, from the Lillian Pitkin Schenck Fund and the second, from the Union Foundation, will enable them to purchase their own assistive listening system for their patrons. For the past several years, Dreamcatcher has been borrowing a system from the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, but now listening devices will be available for all programs throughout the year.

The Lillian Pitkin Schenck Fund, administered by PNC Wealth Management, was established to support arts and culture, children and youth, mental health, and social and human services in New Jersey. The Union Foundation typically grants to local hospitals and health organizations, organizations engaged in ecological endeavors, and arts and educational institutions. With these two grants combined, Dreamcatcher patrons will now have their experience greatly enhanced by the boost in volume and clarity that the assistive listening system provides.This is one of many access services that Dreamcatcher has offered for years, but possessing the equipment will allow them to focus on developing other services, such as audio description, sign interpretation and open captioning.

Last year, the Summit Lions' Club, who are known as "knights of the blind" and whose primary mission is to run programs and services for the blind and visually impaired, brought a 50-patron group to one of Dreamcatcher's mainstage productions. With the new equipment, Dreamcatcher is looking forward to hosting the Lions' Club again in their upcoming 2019/2020 season. In addition, individuals at any performance who would benefit from enhanced sound may take advantage of the equipment.

For information on this or any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, please visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.





