Derek Hough To Bring SYMPHONY OF DANCE: ENCORE To Mayo Performing Arts Center In July 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mayo Performing Arts Center will welcome Derek Hough next summer as part of his 2026 national tour, Symphony of Dance: Encore, with performances on Tuesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The tour, launching June 24, 2026, in Southern California, marks Hough’s latest large-scale live production following Symphony of Dance, Dance for the Holidays, and Derek Hough Live: The Tour. Known for his Emmy Award-winning choreography and television appearances, Hough will present new work featuring a fusion of ballroom, tap, salsa, hip-hop, and contemporary dance, accompanied by original stage design and music.

The production is co-created, directed, and choreographed by Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (NappyTabs), two-time Emmy winners whose credits include Jennifer Lopez’s “All I Have” residency and Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour. Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominated producer, serves as producer.

The 2026 tour will visit major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Orlando, San Antonio, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and Salt Lake City, before concluding on August 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tickets for the Morristown performances go on sale Friday, November 14, 2025, through MayoArts.org or by calling 973-539-8008.

Hough, a four-time Emmy Award winner and New York Times best-selling author, is best known as a judge on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and for his stage and screen work including Radio City Music Hall’s Spring Spectacular and Footloose in London’s West End.