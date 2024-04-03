David Nihill Comes to NJPAC in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dublin-born comedian David Nihill, one of the smartest, funniest comics in the U.S. today comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Sunday, September 21, at 7:00 P.M.





David Hihill is selling out clubs and theaters across the country with his smart takes on being Irish in America — with clips of his stand-up act going viral on Tiktok and Instagram. His masterfully crafted specials Cultural Appreciation and Documented are stuffed with surprising insights about identity and immigration. After one of David’s shows, you won’t look at Irish or American culture the same again.





Tickets to see David Nihill go on sale Friday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.