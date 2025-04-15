David Foster, Chris Botti And Katherine McPhee On Sale This Week At BergenPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



bergenPAC has announced one new show. David Foster, Chris Botti and Katherine McPhee on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 7 p.m.. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 18, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Featuring Katherine McPhee

Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$79-$99-$129-$159-$199

See music icons David Foster and Chris Botti take the stage with celebrated vocalist Katharine McPhee. This powerhouse collaboration brings together three exceptional artists, each with their own unique style and virtuosity, for a night that seamlessly blends jazz, pop, and timeless classics.

David Foster, a 16-time Grammy Award-winning producer, composer, and songwriter, has shaped the sound of contemporary music for decades through collaborations with legends like Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Barbra Streisand. His ability to craft unforgettable melodies and arrangements makes him one of the most sought-after musical minds in the industry.

Chris Botti is world-renowned trumpeter whose lush, expressive sound has captivated audiences across the globe. A Grammy winner and one of the best-selling instrumental artists of all time, Botti's blend of jazz and pop has seen him perform alongside icons such as Sting, Andrea Bocelli, and Paul Simon

Bringing dynamic vocals to this star-studded lineup is Katharine McPhee, the acclaimed singer, actress, and Broadway star who first rose to prominence during the second season of American Idol (2006), finishing in second place. Since then, her power and magnetic stage presence have won her fans worldwide, with a career that spans film, television, Broadway, recording, and touring.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

