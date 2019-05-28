DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! Comes To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: Neighbor Day on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.



Daniel Tiger and all of his friends from the beloved, No. 1 PBS KIDS animated series are hopping aboard Trolley and coming to NJPAC with a new, live musical adventure.



"Won't you be my neighbor?" Along with "O" the Owl, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, Mom and Dad Tiger, and many more, Daniel Tiger will take audiences on an interactive adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences. This live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, laughter, and plenty of heartwarming, "grr-ific" surprises sure to delight audiences of all ages.



The top-rated Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, from Fred Rogers Productions and PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger, utilizing musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers' landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity and music, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood has earned a variety of prestigious awards, including the 2018 and 2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, and the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval.



Apps, games, activities and more from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood can be found on pbskids.org.



Tickets to see Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: Neighbor Day go On - Sale Friday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





