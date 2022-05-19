Crossroads Theatre Company Announces The Return Of The Spring Festival

The Spring Festival is returning to Crossroads Theatre with two great productions and free community events for all. The community-inspired experience offers world-class artists and amazing performances of theatre relevant to what is going on in our world today. This year's festival will be held at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) and run from June 15 through June 26, 2022.

The world premiere of Freedom Rider, Conceived and Directed by Crossroad's Artistic Director, Ricardo Khan, and written by Kathleen McGhee-Anderson, Murray Horwitz, Nathan Louis Jackson, Ricardo Khan, and Nikkole Salter is based on real events. This stirring play, sometimes funny and always inspiring, celebrates their journey that changed a nation forever on May 4, 196. It will follow a group of young civil rights activists from colleges and universities across the country who boarded interstate buses southbound from Washington, DC to challenge the non-enforcement of the US Supreme Court rule that segregated public buses. Playing June 15-June 26th.

Having captivated Crossroads audiences with his last tour-de-force, The Adventures of Fishy Waters, acclaimed blues musician and Grammy nominee Guy Davis returns with an all-new show called Sugarbelly and Other Tales My Father Told Me. Part tall tale, part medicine show, part mystery. Witness a bygone way of life breathing again, resurrected by field hollers and songs. Performed in Guy's inimitable style, Sugarbelly promises to be a unique and deeply satisfying evening of theatre. Playing June 10-June 26th.













Tickets are on sale now and are $20-$55 per person. All Spring Festival events will be ASL-interpreted. The full schedule of events is below or for more information, visit Crossroadstheatrecompany.org.

This event is part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2022 Stages Festival, made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Bank of America; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; New Jersey Historical Commission. www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages