Crossroads Spotlights André De Shields Protégé Zhailon Levingston in EMERGING ARTISIS SERIES

Fresh off Crossroads' encore production of his Haarlem Nocturne, celebrated Broadway veteran André De Shields presents Zhailon Levingston, an accomplished writer and director whose work demonstrates the intersection of art and social change. Levingston will be the featured guest of the third segment of Crossroads' Emerging Artist Series hosted by Crossroads' co-founder Ricardo Khan. The program, Emerging Artist: André's Choice, will stream on the Home with Crossroads virtual platform January 19-31.

The Emerging Artists Series, co-presented in partnership with some of Crossroads' global partners, features young and gifted artists on the rise from around the world. To date, Seattle's Art Corps and South Africa's Market Theatre Laboratory have been featured. The series is sponsored by Zendesk, Inc., a Silicon Valley company known for its innovative customer relationship management software platforms.

Levingston, known for his directorial prowess and creativity telling stories that bridge generations through music and activism "is a force to be recognized," said De Shields, who has an award-winning, and storied stage legacy. "If you're asking who I might wish to pass on my baton, it would be Zhailon Levingston," he added.

Levingston, who hails from Louisiana is a writer, director, performing artist, lyricist and activist. He co-founded #WORDSON WHITE, an art and activism campaign designed to use the arts as a vehicle to help organizations talk about social justice. He is the resident director at Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway and recently directed Neptune at Dixon Place at the Brooklyn Museum. His other directing credits include Primer for a Failed SuperPower , an all-ages community concert featuring a multi-generational ensemble performing new arrangements of iconic protest songs; and Mother of Pearl, a cross generational conversation that explores the dynamics of family and forgiveness using the House Music genre as a backdrop.

"Crossroads is proud of its rich history as an incubator, nurturer and presenter of new and up and coming talent," said Khan. We welcome Zhailon Levingston to our stage and to the Crossroads family with open arms, "said Khan.

For more information about Crossroads and its 2020-2021 season, please visit www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org