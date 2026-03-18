American Repertory Ballet to Present AMERICANA in 2025/26 Season Finale

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American Repertory Ballet's 2025/26 season finale at NBPAC will feature Americana - a vibrant mixed-repertoire performance that celebrates the spirit of our country in honor of its 250th anniversary.

This program features two iconic works by George Balanchine - Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux and an excerpt from Stars and Stripes, with music by John Philip Sousa.

The event will also feature two World Premieres by ARB Company Dancer Michelle Quiner and ARB's acclaimed Artist in Residence Ethan Stiefel which will have audiences jumping to their feet with patriotic pride.