Comedian Rafi Bastos to Perform at NJPAC in December

Rafi Bastos, a renowned Brazilian comedian known for his edgy and provocative stand-up comedy, is set to bring his show to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 7th at 8:00 p.m.



Bastos has achieved significant success in his home country of Brazil and beyond. He has recorded three Portuguese-language Netflix specials, headlined at the renowned Just for Laughs comedy festival, and co-founded South America's largest comedy club. Upon entering the U.S. comedy scene, Rafi quickly made a name for himself by performing in English at iconic venues such as the Comedy Cellar, Laugh Factory, and Hollywood Improv. He has also gained widespread recognition on social media, being named The Most Influential Man on Twitter by The New York Times and amassing over 16 million TikTok followers.



Rafi Bastos is known for his unique style, with a tall stature, distinctive accent, and a rapidly growing social media presence. His comedic talents have earned him a dedicated following, with his videos garnering over 370 million views on YouTube alone. Rafi's influence extends beyond comedy, as he has also ventured into acting, hosting talk shows, and even reality TV. With a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective, Rafi Bastos is poised to deliver a memorable and hilarious performance in English, offering comedy fans an opportunity to experience his unique brand of humor in 'Unfamiliar Territory'.



