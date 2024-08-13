Comedian Jamie Lissow to Perform at NJPAC in January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jamie Lissow will be performing at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. In addition to his stand-up comedy, Lissow has appeared in the Netflix Original Series Real Rob and co-hosts the podcast Afraid to Ask with Dr. Erika, where they discuss topics related to health, dating, sex, and divorce.



Jamie Lissow is a regular weekly guest on the #1 rated late night talk show, Gutfeld! on Fox. Jamie is best known for his starring role in two seasons of the Netflix Original Series “Real Rob”, alongside SNL alums Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm MacDonald and David Spade; a show Jamie co-wrote and co-produced.



Jamie has appeared on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, has his own half hour Comedy Central special and a Dry Bar Comedy Special with over 20 Million views. Jamie recently wrapped his first movie, Daddy Daughter Trip, where he appears alongside John Cleese, Rob Schneider, and Micheal Bublé - a movie he co-wrote and produced.



Jamie is currently working on the feature film, The Animal 2, for Fox/Tubi and continues to headline comedy clubs across the country.



Tickets to see Jamie Lissow go on Friday, August 16th at 10:00 a.m. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

