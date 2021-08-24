Comedian Eddie Griffin Announced at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes comedian Eddie Griffin on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.



Eddie Griffin cut his teeth during the golden age of hip hop standup, with appearances on Def Comedy Jam, Comedy Central, and One Night Stand. The unapologetic comic is still making waves in his current Las Vegas residency and his new special, Eddie Griffin: Laughin' Through Your Mask, filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The star of Malcolm & Eddie, you've seen Eddie in dozens of films including A Star Is Born, Undercover Brother, John Q, and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. No topic is off-limits on this night of no-holds-barred standup.



Tickets to see Eddie Griffin are on-sale Now at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.