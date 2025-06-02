Classic American Tales to Present TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From June 12 through October 16, Classic American Tales (CAT) once more will present "Tales at the Dormer House" in which guests are treated to lemonade and tasty treats while listening to stories by American authors.

The schedule is 4:00 p.m. every Thursday at the historic Dormer House Bed and Breakfast, 800 Columbia Avenue in Cape May, NJ. Performances are on the front porch, weather permitting. Otherwise, they will be inside. Cost is only $12.00, cash at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free.

The first "Tales" on June 12 is “American Fables,” presented by Frank Smith, Stephanie Garrett, and Gayle Stahlhuth. Included are George Ade's "Fables in Slang," Ambrose Bierce's "Fantastic Fables," and fables brought to this country from Africa. Next up on June 19 is “Civil War Stories” to honor Juneteenth, presented by Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith. Smith, Garrett and Stahlhuth have been performing tales on porches around Cape May for over 20 years. At one time, Smith portrayed Dr. Physick at the Physick Estate and for ten years, performed “The Ghosts of Christmas Past” on Cape May MAC trolleys. Garrett performed onstage in “Rain” and “Lost on the Natchez Trace” in Cape May, directed by Stahlhuth, CAT's founder, who was the producing artistic director of East Lynne Theater Company for 23 years.

On June 26, the “Tales” topic is “Honoring LBGTQ+ Writers” to celebrate Pride Month. Compiled by James Rana, writers include Walt Whitman and Charles Badger Clark, Jr., the Poet Laureate of South Dakota. CAT celebrates The American Revolution on July 3 with “The Diary of Margaret Morris,” who witnessed Hessians coming into her New Jersey town in 1776. Both are presented by Stahlhuth.

Suzanne Dawson's topic is “Specialists” on July 10, tales from those who are proud of their occupations, including one fellow who takes to heart the proper building of the outhouse. Dawson played leading roles off-Broadway, in national tours, and regional theater. Recently in Cape May she was in “Arsenic and Old Lace” and “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman,” both directed by Stahlhuth.

On July 17, it's “Boys Will Be Boys” with Stephanie Garrett reading Chester Himes' “Mama's Missionary Money” and Frank Smith reading O. Henry's “The Ransom of Red Chief.” Lori Strelecki's “Inside the Box, from Her Perspective,” brings to life three women who were at Ford's Theater the night Lincoln was assassinated: Laura Keene, Mary Todd Lincoln, and Clara Harris. It's presented by Patricia Durante who's performed new and classic works in regional theaters, as well as her own musicals dedicated the songs of Patsy Cline and “We'll Meet Again,” songs from World War II. Stahlhuth produced both musicals in Cape May in 2018.

Although the rest of the season is not completely set, other performers include Michele LaRue, Phil Pizzi, Carolyn Nelson, and Pat Dwyer, and writers include Earnest Hemingway, Vladimir Nabokov, H. L. Menken, James Thurber, Mary Wilkins Freeman, Louisa May Alcott, Edna Ferber, and T. Thomas Fortune.

Look for other CAT performances, lectures, and workshops at End of the Road Theater, Cape May Public Library, and Rea's Farm.

Reservations for "Tales at the Dormer House" are appreciated, and may be made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing classicamericantales@aol.com. Details about this and other CAT events are found on https://www.ClassicAmericanTales.org.

