Chris Pinnella To Perform Iconic 'SinatraÂ At TheÂ Sands' Album Live In Asbury Park

Flashback to 1966 Las Vegas & join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella along with a 14-Piece Big Band as they perform the iconic live album 'Sinatra at the Sands' from beginning to end. Featuring the Quincy Jones & Count Basie arrangements as heard on the album.

'The music is sensational, including definitive versions of signatures like "Fly Me To The Moon", "Come Fly With Me" and "I've Got You Under My Skin" (Rolling Stone). Once Pinnella and the band are through the album, audiences will be treated to more of their favorite Sinatra Classics, Big Band Style, such as "New York, New York", "My Way" and more! Come hear why the critics are calling Pinnella, 'Sinatra's Spiritual Successor. He has the pipes to deliver the sincerity of each lyric in all its glory.'

Chris Pinnella: SINATRA AT THE SANDS plays TIM MCLOONE'S SUPPER CLUB, Ocean Avenue in Asbury Park, NJ on FRIDAY JULY 12TH at 8:00PM. Doors Open at 6:30PM for Dinner & Drinks. Tickets are $45 VIP Upfront Seating, $35 Regular, $20 Bar Seats. Call the Box Office at (732) 774-1155 or Go Online to: www.timmcloonessupperclub.com

Chris Pinnella is a veteran of the stage having been is numerous B'Way National Tours, Off-Broadway & Regional productions, as well as most recently touring & recording with the multi-platinum selling arena rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra as one of the group's lead singers. In addition Chris has worked alongside icon Julie Andrews as well as headlining at theatres throughout North America and such prestigious NYC venues: Feinstein's / 54 Below, Jazz! At Lincoln Center, Birdland, The Rainbow Room, The Grand Ballroom at the Plaza Hotel and more. Tri-City News calls Pinnella's voice, 'Genre Breaking.' And Broadway World says, 'Pinnella possesses a soaring, rich baritone voice that just leaves you speechless.'





