Choose-What-U-Pay to See RAISIN at Axelrod PAC

Performances are on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.  Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.  

Mar. 02, 2023  

The musical Raisin returns to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special Choose-What-U-Pay offer at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park. The production team, led by director Evelyn Collins, production consultant Phylicia Rashad and producer Andrew DePrisco, believes that Raisin is one of the great "unsung" musicals and that this performance deserves to be seen by as many NJ residents as possible. To that aim, the Axelrod seeks to remove any economic burden by making the performances "Choose-What-U-Pay" on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at 1 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

The suggested ticket price for these performances is $32, but patrons can pay more or less. The minimum ticket price is $5. If patrons wish to pay more or make a donation, it will allow the theater to continue to make its professional productions available to members of the community who are unable to pay full price for tickets. You won't be disappointed by this entertaining and moving musical!

Raisin stars Fredi Walker-Browne (Broadway's RENT), Eric R. Williams (Into the Woods/Public Theater), Gia Ware (Dreamgirls/national tour), Alexandria Reese (Call Me from the Grave/Off Broadway), Ethan Joseph (Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Neptune-based recording artist MOZIAH.

Here's what some Raisin audience members have shared with the Axelrod box office:

"My two daughters and I had the wonderful opportunity to see Raisin, the musical based on A Raisin in the Sun. We went to a Saturday matinee that offered Choose-What-U-Pay, which made it affordable for our family to attend. Raisin is a beautiful performance with amazing acting and vocals telling a story of generational family love and strength. A must-see!" - Dana

"My father was a producer of the original Broadway production of Raisin back in 1972. He passed in 2014, but I know he would have been pleased and proud to see the show as presented by Axelrod. I enjoyed it very much." - Steve Welzer

Raisin runs through March 12 at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking. For tickets or more information, call 732-531-9106 or visit www.axelrodartscenter.com.




