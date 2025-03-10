Centenary Stage Presents The Bronx Horns As A Part Of Their 2025 Concert Series.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company is set to welcome The Bronx Horns to the Stinik Theatre as a part of their Spring 2025 Concert Series. The concert will take place on the Stinik Stage of the Lackland Performing Arts Center in Hackettstown.

The concert is Saturday March 22nd at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $29.50 for adults, children under 12 are $15 before the day of performance, and both add an additional $5 day of the performance. Tickets can be purchased over the phone, in person at the CSC box office, or online at Centenarystageco.org.

With the capability to perform Latin Jazz, all forms of Salsa (Mambo, Cha Cha, Merengue, Boogaloo, Bolero, etc.) or a combination of the two styles, The Bronx Horns, are comprised of former members of the Tito Puente Orchestra. The band is made up of Latin Jazz veterans such as group leader Mitch Frohman on sax and flute, who spent 25 years with the Tito Puente Orchestra, Trumpeter Pete Nater, Bobby Porcelli on alto sax sonero Frankie Vazquez and a rhythm section rounding out the band. The Bronx Horns have earned mass critical acclaim and along with a devoted following by delivering performances at the San Jose Jazz Festival, Marciac Jazz Fest, J.V.C. Festival, the Lincoln Center ‘Out of Doors’ Festival and clubs such as Birdland and The Blue Note. The Bronx Horns strive to continue the legacy established by their mentors Tito Puente and Mongo Santamaria for today’s audiences.

The Bronx Horns will take the Sitnik Stage on Saturday March 22nd at 8:00 pm. The performance will take place at the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets are $29.50 for adults, children under 12 are $15 before the day of performance, and both add an additional $5 day of the performance.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

