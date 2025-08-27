Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series To Open With MISS NELSON HAS A FIELD DAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series will return for the 2025–26 season with Miss Nelson Has a Field Day, running September 25–29 at the Little Theatre on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children under 12.

The musical follows the hapless Smedly Tornadoes, a football team that has never won a game—or even scored a single point. When Coach Armstrong loses hope, Miss Nelson enlists the help of the formidable Coach Viola Swamp to whip the team into shape and save the day. A snappy sequel to Miss Nelson Is Missing!, the production promises laughs and family fun for all ages.

The Young Audience Series is a cornerstone of Centenary Stage Company’s mission to serve the region’s youth with professional performances and educational opportunities. Alongside in-house performances, the series also offers touring productions based on classic children’s literature.

Performance Schedule & Ticket Information

All performances will be held at the Little Theatre in the Seay Building on the Centenary University campus (400 Jefferson St., Hackettstown, NJ). Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children under 12.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office, located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave., is open Monday–Friday from 1:00–5:00 pm and two hours before performances.