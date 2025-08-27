Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series To Open With MISS NELSON HAS A FIELD DAY

The family-friendly musical runs September 25–29 at Centenary University’s Little Theatre.
Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series will return for the 2025–26 season with Miss Nelson Has a Field Day, running September 25–29 at the Little Theatre on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children under 12.
The musical follows the hapless Smedly Tornadoes, a football team that has never won a game—or even scored a single point. When Coach Armstrong loses hope, Miss Nelson enlists the help of the formidable Coach Viola Swamp to whip the team into shape and save the day. A snappy sequel to Miss Nelson Is Missing!, the production promises laughs and family fun for all ages.
The Young Audience Series is a cornerstone of Centenary Stage Company’s mission to serve the region’s youth with professional performances and educational opportunities. Alongside in-house performances, the series also offers touring productions based on classic children’s literature.
All performances will be held at the Little Theatre in the Seay Building on the Centenary University campus (400 Jefferson St., Hackettstown, NJ). Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children under 12.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office, located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave., is open Monday–Friday from 1:00–5:00 pm and two hours before performances.
Videos