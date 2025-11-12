Centenary Stage Company’s Fringe Festival 2025 to Continue With MY ITALY STORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company’s Fringe Festival 2025 will continue with My Italy Story written and performed by Joseph Gallo. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus.

Spurred by visits from his grandmother's ghost and by pleas from his cousin Louie to help get the family back together, Thomas DaGato quits his job as a New York account executive, and travels to the tiny Italian village of his ancestors - Vallata. It's not until he comes home, however, that he discovers a secret that unlocks his past.

Tickets for My Italy Story Tickets range from $25.00 – $27.50 for adults with discounts available for Students & Children on select performances. Thursday evening performances also feature “Buy One Get One” ticket night starting at 5:00 in person at the box office. Performances will take place Thursday, November 20 at 7:00 pm; Friday, November 21 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, November 22 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, November 23 at 2:00 pm.

Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.