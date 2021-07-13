Centenary Stage Company's FOREVER PLAID Enters Final Week of Performances

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory's production of Stuart Ross' Forever Plaid will finish its run this week with remaining performances held on Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 16 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, July 17 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, July 18 at 2:00 pm. All performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices range from $18.00 to $29.50 with discounts available on select performances. For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Considered one of the most popular and successful musicals in recent history, Stuart Ross' Forever Plaid is the story of four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discover that they share a love for music and then come together to become their idols - The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo's and The Crew Cuts. They create their own quartet, calling themselves, "Forever Plaid". On the way to their first big gig, tragedy strikes when the "Plaids" are killed in an accident with a school bus. All is not lost however, because while their lives may have ended, their story is just beginning. "Screamingly funny! Entirely enchanting, utterly entertaining, [Forever Plaid] will put a smile on your face, a hum in your throat and a tap to your feet." - New York Post. This musical revue is chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies featuring the nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.

Stuart Ross' Forever Plaid will conclude its run on July 18 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. The final performance dates and times are Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 pm, Friday, July 16 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, July 17 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, July 18 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Additionally, all Thursday evening performances are "family nights" with a special "buy one get one free" ticket promotion when purchased in person at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM. Buy One/Get One is not available for advance sales on-line or over-the-phone.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies, and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.