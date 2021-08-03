Centenary Stage Company's ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE Enters Final Weekend of Performances

Centenary Stage Company's Nextstage Repertory's Summer Musical Theatre Series production of Ted Swindley's Always...Patsy Cline will finish its run this weekend.

Written and originally directed by Ted Swindley, and based on a true story, Always...Patsy Cline is more than just a tribute to the legendary country singer. This show is about Cline's unlikely friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, and their continued correspondence with each other until Cline's death. Louise Seger (Kayla Chirip) uses the letters that she and Patsy Cline (Emily Bennett) sent each other to guide the audience through her memories. This show features some of Patsy Cline's greatest hits, including "Crazy", "Walkin' After Midnight", "You Belong to Me" and "Faded Love".

Ted Swindley's Always...Patsy Cline will conclude its run on August 8 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. The final performance dates and times are Thursday, August 5 at 7:30 pm, Friday, August 6 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, August 7 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, August 8 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Additionally, all Thursday evening performances are "family nights" with a special "buy one get one free" ticket promotion when purchased in person at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM. Buy One/Get One is not available for advance sales on-line or over-the-phone.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.