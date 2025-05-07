Centenary Stage Company and the Hackettstown Rotary Club To Present CHI-TOWN TRANSIT AUTHORITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centenary Stage Company and the Hackettstown Rotary Club will present a special fundraising concert featuring Chi-Town Transit Authority on Saturday, May 17 at 8:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center, 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $35.00 for all seats when purchased in advance, prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance (plus applicable service fees).

Chi-Town Transit Authority is an 8-piece tribute band dedicated to reproducing the sound and spirit of the rock band, Chicago. Formed in Atlanta, Georgia, the group features a full horn section, multiple vocalists, and a rhythm section that captures the energy of Chicago's original recordings. Their live performances showcase a wide range of Chicago's most popular hits, including "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday in the Park," "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?", and "Beginnings," among many others.

With attention to musical detail and high-energy delivery, Chi-Town Transit Authority offers audiences an authentic concert experience that pays homage to one of America's most enduring rock bands known for blending rock, pop, jazz, and classical influences.

The band has toured extensively across the country, building a reputation for engaging performances and faithful renditions of Chicago's expansive catalog. The concert, which also serves as a fundraiser for the Hackettstown Rotary Club, will support the Hackettstown Rotary Club's local and international service projects. They are known in the local community for their various fundraising events including shredding events, a food drive, and The Memorial Motor Madness Car Show on the grounds of Mars Wrigley Confectionery. Founded in 1923, the Hackettstown Rotary Club is part of Rotary International, a global service organization committed to causes such as supporting education, improving health care, advancing peace, and providing clean water. The Hackettstown chapter has been actively involved in local scholarships, food insecurity efforts, and community development initiatives.

Tickets are $35.00 in advance and increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance. A $2.00 per ticket service fee applies. All ticket sales are final. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Comments