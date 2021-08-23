Centenary Stage Company Now Accepting Registration for Adult Acting Class and Dance Conservatory

Centenary Stage Company will be offering an adult acting class titled From Shakespeare to Coward taught by Carl Wallnau as well as 2 eight-week sessions of the Conservatory of Dance for the 2021 Fall Semester.

From Shakespeare to Coward will take place Monday nights from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm beginning August 30; registration is open to the public and is $250.00 per person. Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance will have 2 sessions, the first running August 30 to October 22 and the second running October 25 to December 17.

Registration for the Conservatory of Dance is $130.00 for 1 class per week, $195.00 for 2 classes per week, and $275.00 for 3 classes per week per person. Prior dance experience is required. The registration deadline for both classes is August 30. For more information, or to register for the class go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

From Shakespeare to Coward is a styles class focusing on special problems of period pieces and will be taught by Carl Wallnau. The focus of the class will be on the manners, mores and conventions of selected historical periods. Material from these varied eras will be studied as students work to find the "truth" in playing period style.

Carl Wallnau is the chair of the Centenary University Theatre department and the Artistic Director for Centenary Stage Company. Wallnau has many credits including Broadway, off-Broadway, and has been seen in many productions at CSC including the 2020 production of A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley and The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon.

From Shakespeare to Coward will begin on August 30 and will run Monday nights from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Registration is open to the public and is $250.00 per person. The deadline to register is August 30. For more information, or to register, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is a series of dance classes designed to introduce dancers to professionals who are currently working as choreographers, dancers and educators in dance and theatre at a collegiate level. These classes also provide the community with affordable, high-quality dance classes.

The classes available for the first session will be Ballet I and II on Mondays from 4:00-5:20 pm taught by Erin Usawicz, Tap I and II on Tuesdays from 4:00-5:10 pm taught by Jeff Foote, Modern I and II on Tuesdays from 6:00-7:20 pm and Jazz I and II on Fridays from 10:00-11:20 am taught by Maureen Glennon-Clayton. The second session will add Advance Beginner/Intermediate Contemporary Dance on Fridays from 10:00-11:20 am taught by Jillian Petrie.

Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is for ages 14 and older and will have 2 eight-week sessions. The first session will run August 30 until October 22, and the second session will run October 25 until December 17. The deadline to register for both sessions is August 30, and prior dance experience is required. Tuition for 1 class per week is $130.00, for 2 classes per week $195.00, and for 3 classes per week $275.00 per person. Tuition is non-refundable and YPW students receive a 50% discount on all classes. For more information, or to register, go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information or to reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.